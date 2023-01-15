AMENIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Massachusetts resident was arrested on January 10 after being pulled over and allegedly possessing cocaine. Wayne Green, 43, is charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

On January 10, task force agents from the Dutchess County drug task force responded to a traffic stop in Amenia. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office was conducting the traffic stop. According to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Green was in possession of over 8 ounces of cocaine, with a street value of $30,000.

Green was arraigned in the Town of Dover Court and was taken to the Dutchess County Jail to be held without bail. Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding this case or any other person selling drugs in Dutchess County, to call the confidential tip line at (845) 463-6040, or email drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.