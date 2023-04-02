ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on Saturday after a traffic stop. Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Joshua Vanhoesen, 39, had a digital scale and approximately 30 fentanyl pills.

On Saturday, around 6:17 p.m., deputies pulled over a car for speeding on Central Avenue. Vanhoesen was identified as the driver. Deputies say an investigation led to a request for a K-9 search of Vanhoesen’s car. Deputies say the K-9 search yielded a digital scale with cocaine residue, along with a plastic bottle with roughly 30 fentanyl pills.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

VTL 1180 D- Speed in zone

Vanhoesen was taken into custody and was held at the Albany County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. He was arraigned on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.