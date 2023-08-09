ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop in Albany. Joseph White, 51, faces multiple charges.

On Tuesday, around 6:40 p.m., deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near First Street and Judson Street in Albany for a traffic violation. Deputies say the driver, White, was found with over 70 grams of crack cocaine after an investigation.

Deputies say he was also in possession of a digital scale and plastic zip-lock bags, commonly used for weighing and packaging narcotics. He was arrested shortly after.

Image via Albany County Sheriff’s Office

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (two counts)

White was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraign detainee. He is due to appear Wednesday in Albany City Court.