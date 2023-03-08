ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rotterdam woman was arrested on Sunday on multiple drug charges after being pulled over in Rotterdam. Christina Cresci, 40, allegedly had felony-weight narcotics and drug paraphernalia in her car.

On March 5, around 8:34 p.m., New York State Police pulled over a car on West Campbell Road in Rotterdam for vehicle and traffic law violations. Police identified the driver as Cresci. Police say Cresci’s car was unregistered and uninsured. Upon further investigation, police say they found felony-weight narcotics and drug paraphernalia in her car as well.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (two counts)

Cresci was arrested and taken to Princetown State Police for processing. She was taken to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.