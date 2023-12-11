GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Glens Falls man on Saturday. Taylor Hatch, 37, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, around 12:04 a.m., troopers pulled a car over on Peck Avenue in Glens Falls. Hatch was identified as the driver.

State Police say Hatch did not have a valid driver’s license and the car he was driving wasn’t registered. Upon further investigation, police say Hatch was found to have a controlled substance packaged in a manner intended for sale.

Hatch was arrested and taken to Greenwich State Police for processing. He was turned over to the Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.