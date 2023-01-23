CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested following a traffic stop in the Village of Catskill and faces several drug-related charges. Alonzo Lowe, 46, was arrested on Sunday morning.

On January 22, around 5:44 a.m., a trooper pulled over a car traveling east on Route 23B in the Village of Catskill for traffic and law violations. The trooper found the driver only had a New York State Learner’s Permit, and the passenger, Lowe, had a suspended driver’s license. The car had to be towed but not before a search was done. Police say they found a plastic baggie containing 312 grams of crack cocaine, 204 grams of cocaine, and 77 grams of an unknown powdery substance. Police say Lowe claimed the drugs were his. He was also allegedly found to have 23.5 grams of additional crack cocaine hidden in his pants.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Lowe was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court. He is held at the Greene County Jail due to previous felony convictions.