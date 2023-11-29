ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on Tuesday following a traffic stop near Clinton Avenue and Lark Street in Albany. Manuel Bickley, 28, faces several charges.

On Tuesday, around 6:23 p.m., deputies on patrol pulled over a car for a traffic violation. Deputies identified the driver as Bickley and said he was driving with a suspended New York State driver’s license.

Deputies say a further investigation found he had a quantity of oxycodone pills that weren’t prescribed to him. He was taken into custody.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Bickley was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility. He’s to be arraigned in Albany City Court on Wednesday.