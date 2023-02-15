QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of three North Country residents for drug-related charges. Vincent Potter Jr. (22, Queensbury), Fantasia Jabot (27, Queensbury), and Caitlin Pruess (30, Glens Falls) were arrested on Monday.

On February 13, around 10:36 p.m., police pulled over a car on Corinth Road in Queensbury for traffic and law violations. Police say they found out the car was taken without permission through their investigation, and the driver, identified as Pruess, had multiple outstanding warrants. One included false impersonation issued by the Lake George Town Court.

Police say they found multiple glass smoking devices and controlled substances in the car. Jabot and Potter Jr. were also in the car and taken into custody. Police say Pottter Jr. had an illegal weapon on him. Pruess allegedly resisted and attempted to flee unsuccessfully.

Potter Jr. Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle

Pruess Charges:

Second-degree criminal impersonation

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle

Resisting arrest

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

On a warrant for false impersonation

Jabot Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle

All three were taken to Queensbury State Police for processing. Jabot and Potter Jr. were issued appearance tickets to return to the Queensbury Town Court on February 27 and released. Pruess was taken to the Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.