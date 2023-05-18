GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two North Country residents were arrested following a traffic stop in Glens Falls, according to the New York State Police. Joseph Millington (33, Warrensburg) and David Rock (54, Fort Ann) both face charges.

On Sunday, around 1:19 a.m., police stopped a car on State Route 9 in Glens Falls for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Police say Millington, who was identified as the passenger, provided them with false identifying information and was also found to have an active warrant for his arrest.

While being taken into custody, Millington was found to possess multiple controlled substances, according to police. Rock was identified as another passenger in the car and was also allegedly in possession of multiple controlled substances.

Millington Charges:

False personation

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Public health law violation

Rock Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Public health law violation

Both were arrested and taken to Queensbury State Police for processing. They were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Glens Falls Town Court on June 15. Rock was released, and Millington was turned over to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office due to the active warrant.