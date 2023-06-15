COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop in Coxsackie ended in two people being arrested on drug-related charges. Michael Joyce (36, Virginia), and Cliffords Sanders (43, New York City) each face multiple charges.

On Wednesday, around 11:20 a.m., state police pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu driving northbound on I-87 in Coxsackie. Police identified the driver as Joyce and the front-seat passenger as Sanders.

While being interviewed, police say their K-9, Kell, alerted them of narcotics in the car. Police performed a probable cause search and say they found a scale.

Police say a further search of Joyce resulted in the seizure of roughly 65.5 grams of crack cocaine and 31 grams of cocaine, and a search of Sanders resulted in the seizure of roughly 72.4 grams of crack cocaine and 25.5 grams of heroin. Joyce and Sanders were arrested for two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Both were arraigned in the Town of Coxsackie Court. Sanders was remanded to Green County Jail due to prior felony offenses, and Joyce was released on his own recognizance. Both will return to court at a later date.