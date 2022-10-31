ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany duo was jailed on Sunday after officers allegedly found a ghost gun, drugs, and a ski mask in their car following a traffic stop. When they first stopped Robert J. Johnson, 21, in Albany, authorities say they could see a bag inside his car containing a handgun. When asked about the bag, police say Johnson floored it, leading them on a short pursuit.

Eventually, officers caught up to Johnson and arrested him and his passenger, Tiaira S. Floyd, 34. A search of their car turned up a loaded 9mm ghost gun, a quantity of oxycodone, over three ounces of marihuana, and a black ski mask, police claim.

Charges for Johnson:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer

Unlawful possession of cannabis

Traffic infractions

Charges for Floyd:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Johnson and Floyd were brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility as pre-arraigned detainees. They are scheduled to be arraigned at Albany City Court on October 31, at 9 a.m.