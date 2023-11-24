RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Brooklyn man was arrested after being pulled over and is accused of possessing methamphetamine. Justin Dugger, 25, faces multiple charges.

According to Vermont State Police, on Wednesday, around 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Dugger was pulled over on South Main Street in Rutland. While speaking to Dugger, troopers say they saw indicators of drug impairment.

After searching Dugger and his car, state troopers say they found suspected drugs, which they identified as methamphetamine. He was given a standardized field sobriety test and was taken into custody for DUI.

Charges:

Possession of methamphetamine

DUI Drug

Dugger was taken to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing. He was released on a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for charges.