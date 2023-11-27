JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were arrested after being pulled over by Johnstown Police around 12:17 a.m. on Sunday. Thomas Jordan (41, Fonda) and Alyssa Davenport (33, Broadalbin) each face several charges.

On Sunday, around 12:17 a.m., officers pulled over a 2007 Hyundai Sante Fe for a traffic violation. Police identified Jordan as the driver and Davenport as the passenger. Law enforcement says there was also a juvenile in the back seat.

During an investigation, police say they found a loaded, illegally possessed, .380 caliber handgun in the car with illegal drugs. Police say illegal drugs were found on Jordan and Davenport too.

Image via Johnstown Police

Jordan Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Endangering the welfare of a child

Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Davenport Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Endangering the welfare of a child

Jordan and Davenport were processed at the Johnstown Police Department and arraigned in the City of Johnstown Court. Both were remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail.