JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Schenectady men were arrested after being pulled over in Johnstown for possession of drugs, money, and two loaded firearms, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Vantz Maddicks, 27, and Wilfredo Cosme, 26, each face several charges.

On Tuesday, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over a car in Johnstown. Deputies say they found two loaded firearms under the driver’s and passenger’s seats, with one of the guns having a defaced serial number. Deputies also say both had illegal narcotics and a large sum of money.

Deputies say Cosme, identified as the passenger, attempted to flee on foot once he stepped out of the car. He was apprehended after a brief foot chase. Deputies also say Maddicks was previously convicted of criminal possession of a weapon in 2017, served four years, and was released from parole in March 2022.

Maddicks Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Cosme Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Tampering with physical evidence

Resisting arrest

Both were arraigned in the Town of Perth Court and are held at the Fulton County Correctional Facility on $100,000 cash bail.