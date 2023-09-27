WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Round Lake man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges following a traffic stop in Waterford. Howard Harrison, 43, faces several charges.

On Tuesday, around 11:36 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on Pearl Street in Waterford for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Police identified Harrison as the driver and found he did not have a valid driver’s license. Upon investigation, police say they found multiple felony-weight narcotics in Harrison’s car.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Harrison was taken to Latham State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Waterford Town Court and was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.