MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three Moreau residents were arrested on Thursday following a traffic stop that uncovered they were in possession of drugs. Tiffany Collins, 34, Winston Finlayson, 34, and Patricia Sexton, 37, each face charges.

On December 15, around 11:13 p.m., troopers stopped a car on State Route 9 in Moreau after violating vehicle and traffic laws. Police identified the driver as Collins and Finlayson and Sexton as passengers. Police say their investigation discovered multiple items with drug residue on them and misdemeanor-weight narcotics. Police say Collins was found to possess heroin which she attempted to conceal.

Collins Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Tampering with evidence

Finlayson Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Sexton Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

All three were arrested and taken to Wilton State Police for processing. All three were issued tickets returnable to the Moreau Town Court on January 11, 2023, and released.