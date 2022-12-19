CROWN POINT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man from Crown Point, and a woman from Port Henry were arrested on Sunday evening for alleged drug possession, after being pulled over in Crown Point. Joshua McGray, 33, and Kimberly LaRock, 36, each face charges.

On December 18, around 5:57 p.m., police pulled over a car on Creek Road for driving on hazards markings on the roadway. During the stop, police say they smelt burnt cannabis from the inside of the car. Police questioned and searched both of them. Police say they found drug paraphernalia in the floorboard and inside of a diaper bag. Police later identified the drug paraphernalia as crack. While searching McGray, he allegedly had drug paraphernalia in his beard, and attempted to get rid of other drugs by eating them. LaRock was identified as the driver, and McGray was sitting in the passenger seat.

McGray Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Tampering with evidence

LaRock Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Both were arrested and taken to Schroon Lake State Police for processing. They were released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Crown Point for a later date in January.