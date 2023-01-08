ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested for alleged drug possession after being pulled over on Saturday. Gene Lacy, 28, faces multiple charges.

On January 7, around 7:15 p.m., Albany County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a gold Acura TL for vehicle and traffic violations. Deputies say after identifying Lacy and interviewing him, they found him to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle

Vehicle and traffic violations

Lacy was arrested and held at the Albany County Correctional Facility as a prearrangement detaining. Lacy is set to be arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court on Sunday.