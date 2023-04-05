ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested after a traffic stop in Albany on Tuesday and allegedly possessed a slew of drugs. Charkie McCormick, 35, faces several charges.

According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, a U-Haul pick-up truck was pulled over on First Street in Albany for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as McCormick, was allegedly driving with a suspended NYS non-driver ID. During their investigation, deputies say they found over eight ounces of cocaine, approximately 61 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity of fentanyl, a digital scale, and packaging for drug sales.

Charges:

First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (four counts)

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

McCormick was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraign detainee. He is due to appear in the City of Albany Criminal Court on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.