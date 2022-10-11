ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An East Greenbush man was arrested on Sunday after a traffic stop. According to the police that pulled over Jedidiah Foote, 27, his New York State non-driver ID card was suspended 28 times.

On Sunday, October 9 around 6:07 p.m., deputies flagged Foote in Pine Hills. Beyond the suspensions, police said that the car’s inspection sticker was fake.

After being processed, Foote was released, and police said he would appear in Albany City Court on at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities have not yet released information about the outcome of the case.

Charges: