WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested on Thursday. Ezekiel Mauzon III, 33, faces several charges after being pulled over by Watervliet police.

On September 29, at about 5:30 p.m., Watervliet Police stopped Mauzon after he allegedly broke several traffic laws. Police said Mauzon initially gave them a fake name but was correctly identified a short time later. Mauzon was also driving with a suspended driver’s license, according to police. Mauzon allegedly had 12 grams of cocaine on him, and had a handgun in the car, not far from his two young passengers.

Mauzon was arraigned in Green Island Town Court and is being held at the Albany County Correctional Facility.

Charges: