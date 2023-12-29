TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 20-year-old with an illegal handgun was arrested after not getting out of a rideshare car after arriving at his destination. Jahdari Hodges, from Troy, faces multiple charges.

On Friday, around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a call from a rideshare driver on Stow Avenue, reporting a passenger wouldn’t get out of his car after arriving at their destination. Police say they attempted to interview the passenger but he appeared to be sleeping.

During an initial interview, officers say they saw a brown grip portion of a handgun near the passenger’s pocket. The gun was removed and secured, and the passenger, identified as Hodges, was taken into custody without incident.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Hodges was taken to Troy PD Central Station. He was processed and will be arraigned Friday in Troy City Court.