TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-year-old was arrested on Thursday for possessing an illegally owned, loaded handgun, according to Troy Police. Police say the juvenile was arrested in the area of 7th Avenue and Glen Avenue.

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Troy Police Detectives obtained information that led them to believe a known individual possessed an illegal, loaded handgun. The information was passed along to the Patrol Division, who later saw the suspect in the area of 7th Avenue and Glen Avenue in Troy.

Members from both the Patrol and Detective division responded to the area and tried to interview the suspect. The suspect fled on foot but was taken into custody not far from where they fled.

Police say they found the suspect to possess an illegal, loaded handgun with 19 rounds. The suspect was brought to the Juvenile Services Bureau for processing and was brought before Family Court. They are remanded to a youth facility until further court appearances later today.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case, or any other illegally owned gun cases in Troy, is asked to call (518) 270-4421.