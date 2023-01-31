OLD FORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Justin D. Masters, 47 of Old Forge on January 27. Masters was allegedly eavesdropping on town employees.

Police report the town of Webb assessor, Justin Masters, was arrested after an investigation into allegations that he placed a hidden camera to record town employees in their office. Masters is charged with one count of eavesdropping. According to police, Masters was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the town of Webb Court on February 14, at 1:00 p.m.