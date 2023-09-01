SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Timothy Taylor appeared in Schenectady County Court for a status update. He’s charged with the murder of his ex-wife, Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, burglary and tampering with physical evidence.

The court will review requests for DNA by the District Attorney’s Office and an order of protection on Sept. 8. The judge set a date to review motions for Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

Taylor is also facing another murder charge in Brooklyn, that court case is currently playing out in Kings County.