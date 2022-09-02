NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway. Around 7 p.m. on August 26, New York State Police responded to an assault on a commercial bus traveling from the city of Albany to New York City. The incident took place in the town of Newburgh.

The physical altercation took place between two male passengers. Both men were injured in the fight. Maleek Phillips, 37, of Albany, was arrested. He is facing the following charges:

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

Assault in the First Degree

Assault in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

He was arraigned and sent to the Orange County Jail. He was also indicted on the charges by a grand jury on Friday.