PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire County Attorney’s Office received several prison sentences on December 21 for those responsible for the death of Asiyanna Jones, 22. According to the DA’s office, three individuals were sentenced pertaining to this murder.

The office reports the jury returned the guilty verdicts last week in the October 2017 death. Pilot and Linen engaged in a gunfight on Dewey Avenue in Pittsfield on the evening of October 2, 2017, and a bullet struck Jones, who was inside a car. Perez lied to police during the investigation.

The DA’s office explains, Judge John Agostini sentenced Gary Linen, 42 to serve life in state prison for murder, Carey Pilot, 50 to serve 15 to 20 years in state prison for manslaughter, and Elizabeth Perez, 30 to serve two to four years in state prison for misleading a police officer in the homicide investigation. The Commonwealth requested sentences of the those mentioned above requiring life in prison for Linen, 18 to 20 years in prison for Pilot, and a significant state prison sentence for misleading a police officer during a homicide investigation for Perez. Defense attorneys requested life for Linen, four to six years for Pilot, and a two-and-a-half-year split sentence at the House of Correction for Perez. District Attorney Andrea Harrington comments, “I thank Asiyanna Jones’ family for their powerful victim witness statements they delivered in court today and I am proud of the trial team for their meticulous work in obtaining these convictions.”