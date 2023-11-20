TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people have been arrested following an investigation into a check scam in the Capital Region, according to police. Jahquel Robertson, 28, of Troy, Anisa Figueroa, 29, of Troy and Erik Aponte Ortiz Jr., 30, of Albany, are all facing multiple charges.

The investigation by state police determined that Aponte Ortiz was given a forged check by Robertson and Figueroa that was allegedly planned to be cashed at a financial institution in East Greenbush. Police intercepted Aponte Ortiz, placed him into custody and seized the forged check, additionally finding him to be in possession of a controlled substance.

After the arrest of Aponte Ortiz, Robertson and Figueroa were stopped in a car together on I-787 in Colonie and were both taken into custody. Police located multiple fraudulent checks within their vehicle.

Following the arrests, police executed a search warrant at Robertson and Figueroa’s home in Troy, where officers found check generating equipment, controlled substances, drug packaging materials and several debit cards named to other people. The trio now faces the following charges:

Charges

Robertson

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

First-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

First-degree forgery

Third-degree attempted grand larceny

Fifth-degree conspiracy

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of petit larceny

Figueroa

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

First-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Third-degree attempted grand larceny

Fifth-degree conspiracy

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Aponte Ortiz

Four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Three counts of third-degree attempted grand larceny

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

All three were processed at SP Latham. Aponte Ortiz was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the East Greenbush Town Court on November 30 and released, while Robertson and Figueroa were arraigned at the Troy City Court and released under the supervision of the Rensselaer County Probation Department.