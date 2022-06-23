CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women and one man on Wednesday. Thomas A. Allen, 33, of Corinth, Kayla J. Allen, 30, of Corinth, and Erica B. Shippee, 35, of Corinth, were arrested on numerous drug charges.

On Tuesday, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit say they arrested Thomas Allen after

an investigation into drug trafficking within Saratoga County. A search warrant was executed by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team at Comstock Road where they say they located Thomas Allen, Kayla Allen, and Shippee inside the residence.

The department says that Thomas Allen and Kayla Allen had active warrants and Shippee is currently on parole. As a result of the investigation, the department says that scales, packaging material, and crack cocaine were seized from the residence.

Charges

Thomas Allen Two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (felony) Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony) Two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony) One count of third-degree bail jumping (misdemeanor) One count of first-degree criminal nuisance (felony) One count of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Kayla Allen One count of third-degree bail jumping (misdemeanor) One count of first-degree criminal nuisance (felony) One count of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Erica Shippee One count of first degree criminal nuisance (felony) One count of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)



Thomas Allen and Kayla Allen were arraigned in front of the Honorable Judge Woodcock, in the Town of Corinth Court, where bail was set for $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond, and $100,000 partially secured bond. Both Thomas Allen and Kayla Allen were remanded to the Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail, pending further action on this matter. Shippee was given an appearance ticket due to appear in the Town of Corinth Court at a later date.