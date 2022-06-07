ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three men have been arrested on numerous charges in Albany. The Albany Police Department says Abdulai Grant, 18 of Albany, Khyrei Humes, 21 of Albany, and Amar Joyner, 25 of Albany, were arrested on Sunday.

Police say that at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday, they responded to the area of Hudson Avenue and Ontario Street for reports of a robbery. Police say that upon arrival, a 21-year-old male told officers that three men approached him, punched him and kicked him numerous times, then stole his cell phone and credit cards.

Officers say they responded to the 200 block of Ontario Street, between Madison Avenue and Hamilton Street, for an assault approximately 50 minutes after they responded to the robbery report. Police say that a 25-year-old man told officers that he was assaulted by unknown men who had run from the scene.

Charges:

Abdulai Grant Second-degree robbery Third-degree assault

Khyrei Humes Second-degree robbery

Amar Joyner Second-degree robbery Third-degree assault



All three men were arraigned in Albany Criminal Court. Police say that the victim of the robbery sustained minor injuries during the incident and declined further medical treatment.