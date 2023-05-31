ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three Albany residents were arrested after a shots fired incident that took place at Hoffman Park in Albany’s South End Tuesday evening. All three were under the age of 18.

On Tuesday around 8 p.m., an Albany detective was in the area of Hoffman Park when they heard several shots fired near Hoffman and Second Avenues. A patrol officer nearby saw three young males running from the scene.

All three were apprehended following an investigation. Police say the individuals fired unknown types of guns toward Second Avenue, where people were in the area.

All three were charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. They are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Albany County Family Court.