HERKIMER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Herkimer Police Department has provided updates regarding an incident on King Street on April 1 that involved more than 50 individuals. Investigations resulted in two juveniles being issued tickets to Herkimer County Family Court and one adult being charged.

According to the police, there was a report of a fight with weapons in the 200 block of King Street on the night of April 1. Officers observed 30-40 people arguing and fighting in the street. More joined the skirmish.

Police requested the assistance of neighboring agencies. During the skirmish, people allegedly shoved officers and attempted to take their weapons. Police say a 14-year-old male and a 16-year-old female were physically interfering with them and making threats. The two juveniles encouraged others to join them. Police say the 16-year-old struck an officer who was providing assistance to another female juvenile.

The father of the juveniles was on the scene but ignored the police when they advised him to gain control of his kids. After the skirmish, it was determined that the two juveniles had numerous police contacts this year.

The two were issued appearance tickets for Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree. Their father, Clayton “Corky” Sheffler, 61, of Herkimer, was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and issued an appearance ticket for Herkimer Village Court. Police say additional arrests are pending.