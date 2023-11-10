TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people have been arrested in Troy following a stolen vehicle investigation, according to police. Jahmez Mayo, 18, as well as two minors are all facing charges.

On November 5 at 2 a.m., police responded to the area of Earl Street and North Street following the report of a stolen Nissan Altima. Upon conducting their search, officers were able to locate the car traveling near Vandenburgh Avenue.

Police conducted a traffic stop on the car on Glenmore Road in North Greenbush after the arrival of reinforcements. The three occupants of the car, identified as Mayo and the two teenagers, were all taken into custody without incident.

During the arrest, one of the minors was found to be in possession of an illegal handgun, which was recovered by police. The minor was charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of stolen property, while Mayo was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The second minor was also charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at (518)270-4421.