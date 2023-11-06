SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people from the Bronx were arrested following an attempted theft investigation, according to state police. Victor Baez Amador, 26, Elmer Rodriguez Rose, 25, and Jose Rosario Herrera, 26, were all charged with attempted petit larceny and third-degree trespassing.

On November 2 at 7:55 a.m., police received a complaint from a business in Castleton-on-Hudson. The owner stated that three people were on their property without permission, and that they were allegedly trying to steal used cooking oil that the business saves and sells to a biodiesel company for reuse.

Police say that after being confronted by an employee of the business, the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle. Upon patrolling the area, troopers located the car on Greenwood Drive and conducted a stop.

During the stop, the driver was identified as Rosario Herrera, and the passengers were identified as Baez Amador and Rodriguez Rose. Police located used cooking oil within the vehicle and took all three suspects into custody.

Rosario Herrera, Baez Amador and Rodriguez Rose were taken to SP Schodack for processing. They were each issued appearance tickets returnable to the Schodack Town Court on November 29 before being released.