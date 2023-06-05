SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three Troy men have been arrested after an armed robbery in Schaghticoke, according to police. Ernest Cannon, 29, Stephen Johnston, 30, and Robert Osullivan, 36, are each facing multiple charges.

On June 4 at 9:24 a.m., troopers responded to a home on New Turnpike Road in Schaghticoke for the report of a burglary in progress. The police investigation determined that Cannon, Johnston and Osullivan forcibly entered the occupied house allegedly armed with firearms and stole money from the victim.

All three men reportedly fled the residence before law enforcement arrived. No one was injured during the burglary.

Cannon, Johnston and Osullivan were arrested within ten hours of the crime. The men face the following charges:

Charges

First-degree robbery

First-degree burglary

Cannon and Osullivan were arrested on Remsen Street in Cohoes, while Johnston surrendered himself to SP Brunswick. All three were processed as SP Brunswick and arraigned at the Schaghticoke Town Court where they were remanded to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility without bail.