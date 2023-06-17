SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people have been arrested in Saugerties following an investigation into a burglary and assault, according to police. Spencer Sutton Sr., 52, of Saugerties, Spencer Sutton Jr., 29, of Athens, and Janelle Bass, 47, of Saugerties, are all facing multiple charges.

On June 14 at 12:55 a.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance at a home in Saugerties. Following a preliminary investigation, SPD Detective’s Division initiated an investigation into a burglary and assault which had occurred at the residence.

The police investigation revealed that three individuals, two males and a female, had forced their way into the victim’s home and allegedly assaulted the victim once inside. The victim was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

On June 16, police arrested Sutton Sr., Sutton Jr., and Bass. All three were processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters.

The three defendants were charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree gang assault. Bass, who police say was armed with a stun gun during the assault, was additionally charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Sutton Sr., Sutton Jr., and Bass were arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, and were released on their own recognizance, to appear in the court at a later date to answer their charges. The court issued an order of protection against all three defendants on behalf of the victim.