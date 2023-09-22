QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people have been arrested in Queensbury following a larceny investigation, according to police. Tyvion Wright, 24, of Brooklyn, Jesse Colon, 32, of Brooklyn, and Candace Eddings, 28, of Essex, are all facing charges.

On September 20 at 8:49 p.m., officers from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a larceny in progress at the Walmart location in Queensbury. Upon arrival, police apprehended Eddings, who informed police that another suspect had fled the scene in a U-Haul van.

Police were able to locate the van and conducted a traffic stop on it at the Budget Inn on Route 9. During a search, officers located a stolen 2023 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle that had been reported stolen out of Williston, Vermont.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Wright, Colon and Eddings. All three were charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, while Wright was additionally charged with second-degree criminal impersonation.

Wright, Colon and Eddings were held in police lockup pending an arraignment.