CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people from Corinth have been arrested following a narcotics investigation, according to police. Derrick Compton, 52, Jessica Westervelt, 38, and Jennifer Westervelt, 38, are all facing multiple charges.

On July 20, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the Woodcrest Mobile Home Park in Corinth after an extensive drug trafficking investigation was conducted in Saratoga County. As a result of the search, scales, packaging material, quantities of crack cocaine, suboxone and hydrocodone were located and seized from the home.

Compton and the Westervelts were then taken into custody. They face the following charges:

Charges

Derrick Compton Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance First-degree criminal nuisance Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Jessica Westervelt Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance First-degree criminal nuisance Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Jennifer Westervelt Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance



All three were arraigned at the Town of Corinth Court. Compton was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of a cash or bond bail, while Jessica and Jennifer Westervelt were released and are due back at the Corinth Court at a later date.