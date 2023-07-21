CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people from Corinth have been arrested following a narcotics investigation, according to police. Derrick Compton, 52, Jessica Westervelt, 38, and Jennifer Westervelt, 38, are all facing multiple charges.
On July 20, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the Woodcrest Mobile Home Park in Corinth after an extensive drug trafficking investigation was conducted in Saratoga County. As a result of the search, scales, packaging material, quantities of crack cocaine, suboxone and hydrocodone were located and seized from the home.
Compton and the Westervelts were then taken into custody. They face the following charges:
Charges
- Derrick Compton
- Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance
- First-degree criminal nuisance
- Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia
- Jessica Westervelt
- Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance
- Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- First-degree criminal nuisance
- Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia
- Jennifer Westervelt
- Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance
- Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
All three were arraigned at the Town of Corinth Court. Compton was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of a cash or bond bail, while Jessica and Jennifer Westervelt were released and are due back at the Corinth Court at a later date.