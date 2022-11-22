ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Albany men and one 17-year-old juvenile were arrested in Albany on Monday. Stephen Kramer, 25, Josiah Sifontes, 20, and the unnamed juvenile face felony gun charges.

On November 21, sheriff deputies pulled over a car in the area of Moore Avenue and Second Avenue in Albany for traffic violations. During the stop, police say interviews revealed that all three occupants of the car were allegedly in possession of illegal firearms. The driver, Kramer, allegedly had a loaded M&P Shield 9mm handgun which was located underneath the driver’s seat. Sifontes, who was sitting in the back, allegedly had a loaded Savage Arms 9 mm handgun, which was located in the front pocket of the sweatshirt he was wearing. Sifontes also had crack cocaine, police say. The juvenile, who was sitting shotgun, was allegedly in possession of a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, which was located in the jacket he was wearing as well.

Kramer and Sifontes were taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility as pre-arraigned detainees and will be arraigned on Tuesday by the City of Albany Court. The juvenile was arraigned in Albany County Youth Court and is held at the Capital District Secure Detention Facility.

Kramer Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Numerous traffic violations

Sifontes Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts, felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony)

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Juvenile Charges: