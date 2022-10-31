RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Three people were arrested following the execution of a federal search warrant. Maurice Pompey, 34, of Columbia, South Carolina, Christopher Moton, 29, of Columbia, South Carolina, and Danielle Richardson, 30, of Rutland, Vermont were arrested on October 27 and were arrested for drug charges. Law enforcement did not specify the charges but described them as drug trafficking and violating the Controlled Substances Act.

A federal search warrant was conducted on October 27, at an apartment in Rutland. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont says undercover cops made multiple purchases from Pompey and Richardson between August and October of 2022. Both were linked to the same apartment where the search warrant would be executed. Police say the search resulted in the seizure of two handguns and suspected cocaine base, heroin, and fentanyl. Richardson was arrested during a traffic stop and was allegedly in possession of a suspected cocaine base at the time of her arrest.

Richardson appeared in court on October 28 and was released on conditions pending trial. Pompey and Moton appeared Monday afternoon in court. Moton was detained pending trial, and the court will hold a hearing to address the government’s motion for the detention of Pompey on November 3.