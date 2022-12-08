BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fonda police arrested two 18-year-olds and Logan B. VanDyke, 20 of Gloversville on December 7. The three were allegedly involved in a burglary at Broadalbin high school.

On June 14, troopers were called to the Broadalbin Perth high school on Bridge Street for the report that three people entered the school without permission on June 10. After an investigation, police report VanDyke and two 18-year-olds forced entry into the building without permission and stole items.

Charges

Third degree burglary

According to police, all three surrendered themselves and were processed at SP Mayfield. All were released with appearance tickets returnable to the Broadalbin Town Court on January 5, 2023.