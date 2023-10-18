GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three men were arrested Tuesday for a robbery in the village of Green Island. The incident took place on George Street.

Police said two men struck a delivery driver in the face, which caused the victim to fall on the sidewalk and sustain injuries. The suspects then stole food and fled the area.

Bennie Stephens Jr., of Green Island, Ryan Riddell, of Troy, and Jaquan Henry, of Troy, were arrested. Police said they had planned to rob a delivery driver.

Stephens was charged with robbery in the second degree, Riddell was charged with two counts of robbery in the second degree, and Henry was charged with two counts of robbery in the second degree.

All three were arraigned and sent to the Albany County jail on $25,000 cash or bond. An order of protection was issued for the victim.