WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people were arrested after a traffic stop on I-87 near northbound exit 18 on Tuesday on drug and firearm charges, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Fonda (26, Queensbury), Josephine Sabo (26, Lake George), and Nicholas Reynolds (30, Lake George) each face charges.

Deputies say they stopped a car on Tuesday around 10:35 p.m. for having an unreadable temporary license plate. Deputies say upon investigation, they found a loaded Smith and Wesson and narcotics inside the car.

Fonda and Sabo Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Reynolds Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

All three suspects were held in police custody. They will be arraigned later Wednesday morning.