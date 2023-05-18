MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people were arrested following a disturbance involving a hammer in Milton, according to the New York State Police. Michael Tranka (56, Greenfield), Douglas Macwhinnie (36, Lake Luzerne), and Richard Macwhinnie (32, Lake Luzerne) each face charges.

On Monday, around 5:22 p.m., troopers responded to the area of North Milton Road in Milton for reports of a dispute involving someone brandishing a hammer. Police say an investigation found Tranka, Douglas Macwhinnie, and Richard Macwhinnie went to a car in the location occupied by three adults and two children under 12.

Police say all three were yelling and “acting in a manner” that alarmed the car’s occupants. D. Macwhinnie allegedly brandished a hammer during the incident but did not strike anyone or the car with it. Police say Tranka also allegedly exposed himself during the dispute. Police say the parties involved were known to each other.

Police say none of the victims left the car and no one was injured. Police also say the car was parked outside of a business.

Tranka Charges:

Endangering the welfare of a child

Public lewdness

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Disorderly conduct

Douglas Macwhinnie Charges:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree

Second-degree menacing

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Disorderly conduct

Richard Macwhinnie Charges:

Second-degree harassment

All three were arrested at Tranka’s residence in Greenfield and were taken to Saratoga State Police for processing. All three were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Milton Town Court on May 16.