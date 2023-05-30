QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people were arrested on Thursday following a warrant investigation in Queensbury. James Barber Jr. (50, Queensbury), Cassandra Bentley (36, Queensbury), and Marquese Hill (40, Troy) each face multiple charges.

On Wednesday, around 10 p.m., police say they executed an active warrant for Barber Jr.’s arrest at his residence. Troopers say they found multiple controlled substances and drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Barber Jr. Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Bentley Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Hill Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (two counts)

All three were arrested and taken to Queensbury State Police for processing. Barber Jr. and Hill were taken to the Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. Bentley was arraigned at the Queensbury Town Court and was released on her own recognizance.