SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Amy N. Bradway, 38, Lucas J. Gardiner, 41 and Shannon M. Gordon, 44 on January 8. Police discovered the trio were in possession of drugs after they were pulled over in South Glens Falls.

On January 8 around 10:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on Wilson Avenue in South Glens Falls for a vehicle and traffic violation. Police report Gardiner was the driver with Bradway and Gordon as passengers. Officers explain all three were arrested after police found drugs in the car.

Charges

Seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

According to police, all suspects were transported to Wilton state police for processing. All three were issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Moreau Town Court on February 22, and released.