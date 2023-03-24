SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police report three arrests after two separate search warrants on March 24. Leslie Britt, 49, Karina Cotto, 26 and Enrique Pedragon, 21 all of Schenectady were arrested during the search warrants.

On the morning of March 24, Schenectady police conducted two search warrants inside 780 Albany Street, the Joseph Allen Apartments. Police report they found narcotics as well as a loaded handgun. All three individuals are expected to be arraigned in Schenectady Coty Court on March 24.

Charges for Leslie Britt

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree

Charged for Karina Cotto

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree

Charges for Enrique Pedragon