Cohoes police seize a loaded sawed-off Ithaca Model 51 shotgun, a Jennings Nine 9mm pistol with 16 rounds of ammunition, and about 4 grams of Cocaine.

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes Police Department arrested three individuals on the morning of November 4. The arrests were made after a months-long investigation into drug activity according to Cohoes police.

On the morning of November 4, police executed a search warrant at 153 Main Street in Cohoes. Police report the search resulted in three arrests and found a loaded sawed-off Ithaca Model 51 shotgun, a Jennings Nine 9mm pistol with 16 rounds of ammunition, and about four grams of Cocaine.

Nizere Stephens, 25, of Cohoes

Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Narcotic drug with intent to sell

Two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon, loaded firearm

Joshua Rodriguez, 19, of Cohoes

Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Narcotic drug with intent to sell

Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm

Erica McDonald-Holcomb, 21, of Cohoes

Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Narcotic drug with intent to sell

Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm

Cohoes police report Nizere Stephens was previously convicted in April 2016 for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree: Loaded Firearm. The investigation is continuing with the potential for additional charges. All three defendants are being held pending arraignment in Cohoes City Court.