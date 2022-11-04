COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes Police Department arrested three individuals on the morning of November 4. The arrests were made after a months-long investigation into drug activity according to Cohoes police.
On the morning of November 4, police executed a search warrant at 153 Main Street in Cohoes. Police report the search resulted in three arrests and found a loaded sawed-off Ithaca Model 51 shotgun, a Jennings Nine 9mm pistol with 16 rounds of ammunition, and about four grams of Cocaine.
Nizere Stephens, 25, of Cohoes
- Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Narcotic drug with intent to sell
- Two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon, loaded firearm
Joshua Rodriguez, 19, of Cohoes
- Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Narcotic drug with intent to sell
- Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm
Erica McDonald-Holcomb, 21, of Cohoes
- Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Narcotic drug with intent to sell
- Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm
Cohoes police report Nizere Stephens was previously convicted in April 2016 for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree: Loaded Firearm. The investigation is continuing with the potential for additional charges. All three defendants are being held pending arraignment in Cohoes City Court.