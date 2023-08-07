ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four people were arrested following a shoplifting investigation from the Wilton Ulta, with one of them being accused of conspiracy, according to New York State Police. Myunique Mcqueen (20, Albany), Jonneasia Welcome (19, Albany), Kamel Pickens (32, Albany), and an 18-year-old each face multiple charges.

On Friday, around 6:52 p.m., troopers responded to the Ulta Beauty Store in Wilton for a larceny report. Police say they were told three suspects had fled in a car. Surrounding patrol cars found the car matching its description on Sitterly Road in Halfmoon and stopped it.

Police identified the driver as Pickens and found Mcqueen, Welcome, and the 18-year-old in the car with the stolen items. Police say the items were valued at approximately $11,00, and all three provided false identifying information.

Mcqueen, Welcome, juvenile charges:

Third-degree grand larceny

False personation

Pickens charges:

Fifth-degree conspiracy

Vehicle and traffic law violations

All four were arrested and taken to Wilton State Police for processing. Pickens was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Wilton Town Court later in August and was released. Welcome and the 18-year-old were taken and are held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash, a $20,000 bond, or a $100,000 partially secured bond. Mcqueen was released on her own recognizance and turned over to the Bethlehem Police Department for an active unrelated warrant.