ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal 2021 Motel 6 shooting in Colonie. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Desirique Johnson, 23, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault, which is a felony.

The DA’s Office said Johnson admitted that around May 11, 2021, in the area of 2700 Curry Road, he tried to assault Xiaa Price. At least two others participated in the assault.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 3. Johnson is expected to be sentenced to five years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Johnson’s two co-defendants also pleaded guilty on Monday. Paul Streeks, 25, of Schenectady, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for allegedly shooting Price, causing their death. His sentencing is set for November 3. He is expected to be sentenced to 25 years in state prison.

Kenneth Spencer, 46, also pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault. His sentencing is scheduled for November 3. He is expected to be sentenced to 7 or 8 years in prison.